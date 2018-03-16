Centre assures to keep Ram Sethu intact: Here is all you need to know about the case

Centre to safeguard Ram Setu / Adam’s Bridge in the interest of the nation. (Source: NASA satellite photo)

Centre assures to keep Ram Sethu intact: The Centre told Supreme Court today that it won’t “touch Ram Sethu in the interest of the nation”. An affidavit saying that the central government will explore alternate ways for its Sethusamudram Shipping Canal project, without touching the Ram Sethu, has been filed in the Supreme Court by the Narendra Modi government in a number of petitions filed by various persons, including senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. The affidavit reads: “The Government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier Alignment of Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project without affecting/damaging the Adam’s Bridge/Ram Sethu in the interest of the nation.”

The Ram Sethu, or Adam’s Bridge, is a continuous stretch of limestone shoals that runs from Pamban Island near Rameshwaram in South India to Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. As per the legends of Ramayana, it is believed the Ram Sethu was built by Lord Ram with help from an army of monkeys, to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. In the 1990s, the government felt a need to connect the coasts of the two nations for better trade. Therefore, a project titled Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project was mooted by the Government of India.

In 1997, the government decided to go ahead with the project. The project could reach its implementation stage only in 2005. The project involved creating an 83-km-long deepwater channel that will link Mannar with Palk Strait by extensive dredging and removal of the limestone shoals that constitute the Ram Sethu.

However, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moved the top court challenging the project on the basis of religious belief and sought a national heritage status for it. Many environmentalists also filed a petition against the project saying that the project would destroy and destabilise the aquatic flora and fauna of the area. The project thereby came to a halt amidst widespread opposition.

Now, with the fresh affidavit in the case, the Centre has assured that it will find an alternate to Alignment 6 (the route which cuts through Ram Sethu) for Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project.