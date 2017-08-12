Centre asks government offices to use energy efficient appliances, cut down power bills

The ministry has suggested these offices to use energy efficient lighting and cooling appliances in order to reduce the consumption of power. (Image: PTI)

In a bid to bring down power bills and work towards energy conversation measures to light up homes of the poor, the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is working towards bringing a Rs 1,000 crore investment to the Central government. According to a report by TOI, the expenditure department of the Finance Ministry on Friday issued guidelines for mandatory installation of energy efficient appliances in all Central Government buildings across India. The ministry has suggested these offices to use energy efficient lighting and cooling appliances in order to reduce the consumption of power.

To make the scheme workable the department has reportedly decided to take up services of EESL, a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, on the basis of nomination to help various government ministries to install energy efficient appliances in all their buildings. The initiative is likely to be implemented across the country. All the responsibility of installing LED lights, energy efficient fans, ACs etc has been given to EESL on a nomination basis. The report also suggests that around 10,000 government buildings across the country will be transformed under the scheme.

Power minister Piyush Goyal on August 10 said the government has set a deadline of 15 August 2022 for electrification of all households in the country and May 2018 for the electrification of all villages, reported PTI.

Goyal also stated that he was happy to announce that the government will complete the task much before the set deadlines. During his speech at the Question Hour of the Parliament, Goyal had said that accumulated loss of DISCOMs has increased from Rs 2,53,700 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 3,60,736 crore in 2014-15.

“I am hopeful that we will improve the situation with the help of the state governments,” the power minister added further. However, since the launch of Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) in November 2015, the participating states have provisionally reported a reduction in annual losses by approximately Rs 11,000 crore from 2015-16 to 2016-17, Goyal said further.