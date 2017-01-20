Centre appoints Anil Verma as new CBI chief, Congress dubs it ”wrong selection”

Anil Verma, new CBI director. Courtesy: Twitter

On Thursday, the three-member selection committe comprising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief justice of India JS Khehar and leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma as the new CBI Director. A few hours later, even after being in the selection committee, Kharge opposed the new appointment and called it a “wrong selection”. At a meeting of the selection panel on Monday, the congress leader is apparently said to have favoured RK Dutta by saying that person who has worked with the CBI should be made Director.

In a personal interview with the Indian Express Mallikarjun Kharge said, ”I gave my opinion in writing.I said a person who fulfils all the conditions should be appointed. A person who has a long service record should be appointed. I said all rules and procedures should be followed and a person who has worked in the CBI, on corruption cases, should be given the post. They have ignored that”.

Anil Verma is a 1979-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. He has earlier served as the Director General of Tihar Jail and also in the Vigilance Bureau, which technically qualifies him for the post of CBI chief. He will now be serving a fixed two-year tenure as the CBI chief.

Ever since Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2, the post of CBI Director has been lying vacant after which the government appointed Gujarat-cadre Rakesh Asthana as the CBI Additional Director. Other contenders for the CBI chief’s post included Maharashtra DGP S C Mathur and ITBP Director General Krishna Choudhary.