Centre allocates more electricity to Jammu and kashmir for winter demand

The power requirement in the state is met from generation from their own power plants, allocated share from central generating stations and power purchased from market.

The Union power ministry today said it has allocated additional power to Jammu and Kashmir to meet demand during the winter season. In view of increase in the power requirement in Jammu and Kashmir, that happens normally during winter, the central government has allocated 74 per cent power i.e. 792 MW out of 1071 MW from the unallocated power pool of northern region, the ministry said in a statement. This will help the state in further meeting the additional requirement of power during the winter. The power requirement in the state is met from generation from their own power plants, allocated share from central generating stations and power purchased from market.

The peak demand of state during the current year (April to October, 2017) was 2,768 MW and the demand met was 2,214 MW, thus, leaving a shortfall of around 554 MW (i.e 20 per cent). At present, around 70 per cent of the energy requirement is being met from central generating stations in the state, it said. The allocation of power to J&K from central generating Stations (CGS) is 2,397 MW. The supply from CGS includes power stations of NTPC, NHPC, SJVNL, NPCIL, NLC, etc.