Centre advised state education boards to end practice of inflating Class XII marks

17 states have agreed to the Centre’s appeal to end the practice of inflating Class XII Board marks

Centre has appealed to the state education boards to end the practice of inflating marks of Class XII. And as many as 17 states have agreed to Centre’s plea. Anil Swarup, the school education secretary on October 6 wrote to the heads of all state education boards. In the letter, Swarup advised them to avoid “bunching of marks” and “their spiking” reports The Indian Express. In the past, the inflation of marks has resulted in unattainable cut-off marks for admission to Delhi University.

The state’s education boards who have agreed with centre’s advice are Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Telangana and Goa. The states that are yet to respond are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

A senior official who wished not to be named said, “They have either clarified that they don’t resort to inflation or are willing to reconsider their moderation policy in light of our letter”.

This is the Union HRD Ministry’s second attempt at stopping the practice of “moderation.” Last year, the Delhi High Court intervened and reversed the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to not inflate Class XII results on the ground that the move was last-minute. This meant that marks were inflated even this year.

The “Moderation” policy is in practice for a long time. The policy refers to students getting extra marks in subjects that are regarded “unusually difficult”. In some cases, extra marks are awarded to the students who have a different set of question papers.

So the policy of ‘Moderation’ allows the school board to inflate Class XII results in order to give their students an added edge in admission to higher education.

Swarup’s fresh plea, dated October 6, advised states that the practice of giving grace marks can continue provided the policy is publicly declared and that weight to extra-curricular activities should be the same across all boards.