Central and Western Railway launch Cleanliness Fortnight campaign under Swachha Bharat Mission

Each day of 15-day-long drive will be associated with a particular theme pertaining to cleanliness. (Image: PTI)

As part of the nationwide Swachha Bharat Mission, the Central Railway as well as the Western Railway today started observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ (Cleanliness Fortnight) that will end on August 31, officials said. “Each day of 15-day-long drive will be associated with a particular theme pertaining to cleanliness like, Swachha Awareness, Swachha Samvad (dialogue), Swachha Station, Swachha Railgaadi (railway coach), Swachha Parisar (surrounding), Swachha Ahaar (diet), Swachha Neer (water), Swachha Prasadhan (toilets) and Swachha Competition, in which a direct contact with the passengers and officals will be established,” a senior official of the CR said.

He said that under the guidance of the General Manager of the CR, the officers and the staff of all departments from the headquarters will be involved in various activities along with NGOs and charitable institutions, etc in organising and executing the cleanliness fortnight. “Special emphasis will be given to bring about the improved standards of cleanliness in trains, at stations and Railway premises,” official added.

Sunil Udasi, Chief spokesperson of the Central Railway said, “Swachhta Pakdwada will also be observed at Pune, Solapur, Bhusawal and Nagpur divisions of Central Railway. Swachhta Pakhwada will help create awareness through dialogue and interaction with passengers, public address system and street plays thus appealing to public to maintain cleanliness at various stations in trains and railway premises.”

A senior official from the WR said on the first day of the fortnight, ‘Swachhta pledge’ was administered to the railway staff and sanitation workers. “A special cleanliness campaign was undertaken at all the WR stations and railway premises along with various offices, workshops and railway colonies. The main objective of this campaign is to sensitise people especially rail passengers, regarding cleanliness, so that a positive change can be brought in their mind set about cleanliness,” a press release issued by WR said.

According to the official, August 17-18 would be observed as Swachh Samwad day, August 19-20 as Swachh Stations day, August 21-22 as Swachh Railgaadi day, August 23-24 as Swachh Parisar day, August 25-26 as Swachh Ahar day. August 27-28 would be observed as Swachh Neer day, August 29 as Swachh Prasadhan day and August 30 as Swachh Competition day.

“Finally August 31, the last day of the Swachhta Pakhwada, would be observed as the review and briefing day,” the official said.