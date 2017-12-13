Central agencies, state must coordinate to deal with terrorism: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today urged the police force to win the trust of people to receive credible intelligence and said coordination between central agencies and state was necessary to deal with terrorism. Addressing a police coordination committee meeting of the north zone here, Adityanath said many incidents have come to light in which the police harassed the people who gave them a tip or information. “This affects credible communication with people,” he said. The chief minister said that crime control would become much easier with better coordination between police and people. “The police should try to win the trust of the common man as they can work as effective intelligence for them,” he said. Adityanath also said that coordination between central security forces and state was necessary for national security, and to deal with terrorism, extremism and other crimes. “It has been observed that whenever action is initiated against criminals in UP, they have found shelter in the neighbouring Nepal. With effective coordination this can be checked,” he added.

The meeting of the coordination committee was attended by DGPs or their representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand, Punjab, and Delhi. Representatives of central forces, including the CRPF, the NSG, the CBI, and the IB also participated in the meeting.