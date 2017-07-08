Ceasefire violations on LoC: Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh in Islamabad

The Indian envoy was told that “deliberate” targeting of civilians was condemnable and contrary to international human rights and laws. (Reuters)

Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad over fresh ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, that it said have killed two Pakistani civilians and injured three others. The Foreign Office said in a statement that Director General Mohammad Faisal (South Asia and Saarc Desk), summoned Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the “unprovoked” ceasefire violation by Indian forces on Saturday in Chirikot and Satwal sectors. The Indian envoy was told that “deliberate” targeting of civilians was condemnable and contrary to international human rights and laws. The Indian side was urged to respect the 2003 ceasefire and probe the incident and maintain peace on the LoC.