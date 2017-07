The Pakistani army started unprovoked firing on Indian posts at around 1.30 pm today.(IE)

An Indian Army jawan was martyred on Saturday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani Army in Rajouri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Army, as per PTI. The Pakistani army started unprovoked firing on Indian posts at around 1.30 pm today, CNN news18 reported. The martyred jawan hailed from Ajout village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.