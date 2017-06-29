Ceasefire violation in Poonch: Two jawans injured in Pakistan firing in Jammu and Kashmir

Ceasefire violation in Poonch: Two jawans were injured after Pakistan army violated ceasefire in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violation in Poonch: Two jawans were injured after Pakistan army violated ceasefire in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, according to TV reports. It has been learned that Pakistan troops started firing from 0130 hours, as per ANI report. Indian army retaliated and two soldiers sustained injuries in the process, the report says. Yesterday, Pakistan resorted to firing and shelling on areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri. This came after PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in their joint statement sent a strong message to Pakistan over cross-border terrorism.

“The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatic weapons and shelling of mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district from 1445 hours today,” a Defence spokesman was quoted as saying PTI.

The Pakistani troops also resorted to shelling and firing along the LoC in Balakote belt of Poonch district, reports said, adding that the shells landed in several villages. In this month, there have been 21 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts besides a cross-LoC attack and two infiltration bids in which 4 people including 3 jawans have been killed, the report said.

On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pakistani Army had resorted to firing by small arms and automatic weapons and shelling of mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector of Rajouri from 2015 hours till midnight. A day prior to that, the Pakistan troops had resorted to two ceasefire violations in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in which one jawan was injured, as per PTI report.