CCTV cameras at all Haryana courts soon: Report

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has prepared a comprehensive plan to install CCTV cameras at all courts of Haryana, an official statement quoting a judge said today. The release quoted Justice Rajesh Bindal as saying at an exhibition on legal literacy in Kurukshetra district that the work would be completed in four phases. At the exhibition organised as a part of the International Gita Mahotsav, Justice Bindal said the facility of video-conferencing have been provided in several courts, jails, hospitals and laboratories.

As many as 3.27 lakh undertrials were produced in different courts using video-conferencing, he said, adding that doctors have conducted over 14,600 medical examinations through video-conferencing. Information related to the e-Court Project was displayed at the exhibition. The website of the Punjab and Haryana High Court is the only website in the country to get a five-star rating, the judge said. All interim and final orders are also uploaded on the website. About 30 lakh orders are available on the website for the benefit of general public, Bindal added.