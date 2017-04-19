CCTV camera installation starts on Goa beaches

“We plan to set up special control rooms for monitoring CCTV footage at various Tourist Information Centres. CCTVs cameras will be made mandatory for beach shack operators too,” the minister said.(Representative Image, Reuters)

Installation of CCTV cameras on Goa’s beaches had started and the first phase would cover the coastline of North Goa, tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said today. The government had obtained funds for this drive under the Union Government’s Swadesh Darshan scheme, he told PTI.

The first phase of the work, covering the coastline between Sinquerim to Keri, which includes popular Calangute and Baga beaches, was underway, while approval for the second phase covering Panaji-Canacona area was awaited, he said.

You may also like to watch:

“We plan to set up special control rooms for monitoring CCTV footage at various Tourist Information Centres. CCTVs cameras will be made mandatory for beach shack operators too,” the minister said.

Last year about 63.30 lakh domestic tourists and 6.80 lakh foreign tourists visited the coastal state.

“Safety measures at hotels, tourist spots are now visible. Deployment of 100-odd India Reserve Battalion force and over 600 lifeguards along the coast, special women taxi service and CCTV cameras are adding more impetus to safety measures,” said Ajgaonkar.