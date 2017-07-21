NET exam to be conducted once every year, professors likely to get salary hike

The exam is currently held twice every year in July and December. (Source: PTI)

CBSE UGC NET exam 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made several changes to the National Eligibility Test (NET) of the University Grant’s Commission (UGC).The changes made by the CBSE have become a matter of concern for thousands of applicants taking part in the test. It has been confirmed that the exam, which was proposed to be scrapped, will be organised this year. The CBSE will conduct the exam just once every year, in fact. The exam is currently held twice every year in July and December. The NET exam is held for post graduate students to test their eligibility for junior research fellowship and assistant professorship in Universities. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has informed the CBSE that there is currently no proposal to change the format of the exam, according to an india.com report.

UGC is likely to hike the salary of professors and support staff of government colleges.Sources have said that the pay hike is likely to be in the neighbourhood of 22 percent to 28 percent. According to the proposal, the entry pay for an assistant professor will increase by Rs 10,396 with a grade pay of Rs 6,000 and the pay of associate professor would be increased by Rs 23,662. As per the recommendations the pay of Vice Chancellors,which is currently Rs 1,75,200 will be hiked by Rs 49,800. Salaries of University teaching staff have not been increased since 2006, as per the report.

Registrations for the CBSE UGC NET 2017 will begin from August 1. Candidates interested in registering for the exam can visit the official website of the CBSE, cbsenet.nic.in to register for the test.