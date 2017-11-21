CBSE topper Manushi Chhillar is a multi-talented Miss World 2017; Read her success mantra and story (Image Source: AP)

Manushi Chhillar who won the Miss World 2017 crown for India has become an inspiration to many and she could rightly be said to be the perfect example hard work and enterprise translating into phenomenal success. The 20-year-old belonging to Haryana has brought the crown back to India after seventeen years of gap. Chhillar is currently a third-year MBBS student at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat. According to Tribune, Chhillar is a CBSE topper in English and is associated with social work too through the Shakti project on menstrual hygiene. Upon her Miss World achievement, she was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter “Congratulations Manushi Chhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment.”

During the spectacular event held at Sanya in China, Manushi Chhillar won over Miss England and Miss Mexico to clinch the crown. Andrea Meza, who is Miss Mexico was the first runner-up and Stephanie Hill from England was the second runner-up. In the beauty pageant, around 108 women from across the world took part. Stephanie Del Valle, the last year’s Miss World winner from Puerto Rico presented the crown to her.

Manushi comes from a scientist-doctor family, is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer. Her mother Dr Neelam Chhillar told to a leading daily that Manushi is a gifted and multi-talented child. She is a fine poetess, painter and an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer as well. She has a good hand at surgery and wants to become a cardiac surgeon. Multi-talented Manushi is a trained classical singer, as well. Her father Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar is a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation and her mother Dr Neelam Chhillar is an associate professor and department head of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.

On the Miss World website, her personal mottos state: “When you cease to dream you cease to live” and “Courage to give flight to your dreams and the ability to believe in yourself makes life worth living”.

Chhillar was highly appreciated and applauded for her answer in the top five round, she was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary. The Haryana girl replied that she thinks a mother deserves the highest respect and when we talk about salary its not always about cash but it is the love and respect that we give to someone. She added that her mother has always been the biggest inspiration in her life. Chhillar further said that all mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, she thinks it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary.