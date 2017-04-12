CBSE textbook’s shocking lesson: ’36-24-36′ figure is best for females, highlights Miss India, Miss Universe linkage!

The book reasons that even in Miss World and Miss Universe beauty contests the body shape of 36-24-36 is taken into consideration while judging a participant.

Well, we often find weird things written in textbooks. But at times, weird turns absurd, and you just can’t ignore it. A CBSE certified textbook, titled as Health and Physical Education Textbook, has said that a figure of 36-24-26 is best for woman. The book reasons that even in Miss World and Miss Universe beauty contests the body shape of 36-24-36 is taken into consideration while judging a participant. Anuj Khurana, a Twitter user who took note of the chapter, posted a picture of the same on his personal account.

The book doesn’t only tell about the suitable body shape for females, it also tells about how a male should look ideally. In a section, mentioned as ‘Differences in shape’, the book tells its readers that ‘V’ body shape is considered the best. However, the report says that textbook was published by the New Saraswati House, and not the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which usually brings out textbooks used in CBSE schools.

Months ago, another controversy was raked up after a controversial content was appeared in its textbooks or examination papers. In CBSE Class 12th examination, students were asked to answer which practice between burial and cremation was better in terms of containing air pollution the best.

Physical Education Book, 12th standard. pic.twitter.com/wpruZPBuXC — Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) April 10, 2017

In another controversy, a Class 4 textbook for environmental studies had suggested an experiment to the students to carry out an experiment that could lead to a kitten’s death.

“You can do an experiment” a paragraph published along with the graphics had said. The book allegedly asked students to place two kittens in separate wooden boxes, one with holes in the lid and another one without. As reported, the only purpose for such an experiment was to show students that kitten, if placed in the boxes without holes would die.