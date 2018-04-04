  3. CBSE paper leak: Supreme Court dismisses all PILs, says matter should be decided by authorities

The Supreme Court of India today dismissed all PILs filed in the CBSE paper leak case. The top court said that it sees no merit in the petitions.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 4, 2018 11:29 AM
CBSE paper leak, cbse board exam, cbse class 12, cbse class 10, supreme court, supreme court verdict, Class 12th Economic paper, central board of secondary education, cbse reexamination, cbse retest, education news CBSE paper leak: The Class 12th Economic paper was conducted on March 26. (Photo: Reuters)

The Supreme Court of India today dismissed all PILs filed in the CBSE paper leak case. The top court said that it sees no merit in the petitions and it’s for the authorities to look into the matter. The petitions were filed challenging CBSE’s decision to conduct re-examination of Class 12 economics paper after alleged leak. The Class 12th Economic paper was conducted on March 26 and towards the ned of the month, the board after the leak news surfaced decided that it will re-conduct the Economics paper on April 25, 2018.

(This is a developing story)

 

