CBSE paper leak 2018: Rahul Gandhi pens India ‘leak story’ in 23 words! ‘Chowkidar’ Modi his target

Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi gestures while talking to the media persons outside Rashtrapati Bhavan after a delegation of the opposition party’s submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi, on Wednesday. PTI Photo

CBSE paper leak 2018: A day after CBSE announced re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects, Congress president Rahul Gandhi trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A number of leaks have been reported recently, including Aadhaar data leak, SSC exam paper leak, election date leak, Facebook data leak and now CBSE paper leak. Gandhi linked all these leaks to PM Modi in a 23-word tweet.

The Congress president said the country’s Chowkidar (Modi) is “weak” and there is “leak” in everything.

“How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhaar leak! SSC Exam leak! Election Date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is leak in everything, Chowkidar is weak,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The CBSE paper leak has troubled lakhs of students across the country. In a circular, CBSE had said on Wednesday, “The board has taken cognisance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With a view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations for the following subjects.”

कितने लीक? डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक ! हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

The CBSE papers were said to have been leaked and circulated on WhatsApp. Earlier, the BOard had denied reports of the leak. On March 15, Delhi government had received complaints about Class 12 accountancy paper leak.

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has promised to set up a “leak proof” system from Monday for conducting CBSE exams.

“It seems some kind of gang is behind this and it is doing it deliberately. A special team is already investigating the matter and the guilty will not be spared,” Javadekar told reporters.

“… if someone is leaking it or there is some loophole in it and taking that into consideration, a new system will be put in place from Monday which will ensure there is no such leakage,” the minister further said.

Reports on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Modi had spoken to the HRD minister and taken note of the developments.

The minister said that a kind of gang appears to be behind the CBSE paper leak and they are doing it deliberately.

Both Congress and BJP have been trading barbs for the last few days over data leak. Gandhi had recently alleged that Modi’s NaMo App was leaking data of Indians to firms in America. His allegation drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which counter-alleged that the Congress party’s App was sharing people’s data with others.