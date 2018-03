“PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

In a big jibe over CBSE examination paper leaks, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that PM Narendra Modi’s next book will focus on ‘students & parents stress relief’ after their careers are destroyed by leaked exam papers. “PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Further inputs awaited