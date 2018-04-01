CBSE latest news alert: After paper leaks, new ‘fool proof’ system from Monday; all you need to know

The examination papers for Monday exam – Class 10 French/Sanskrit/Urdu-B paper, and Class 12 Language Elective – will see the examination papers printed at the centres only.

Under pressure after paper leaks, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to implement a new system to ensure the safety of examination papers. The body, responsible for conducting examination all over the country, has decided that the examination papers will be printed at examination centres, The Sunday Express reports. This way, the examination papers for Monday exam – Class 10 French/Sanskrit/Urdu-B paper, and Class 12 Language Elective – will see the examination papers printed at the centres only.

As per the report, all examination superintendents in Delhi have already received a circular intimating them about the decision. The e-mail carries a ‘strictly confidential’ note sent by the CBSE, which has asked teachers to identify a safe and secure room for installation of computers and printers, ensuring high-speed Internet connection, and arranging a back-up dongle connection.

On the other hand, the examination superintendents, which are usually the principals of the schools are sceptical about the development. Some of them were concerned about making the required arrangements like high-speed Internet, A4 sheets, calling in computer teachers.

It seems that the decision has been taken in view of papers being leaked even before reaching the exam centre.

The 10 point instruction note seen by the Sunday Express, says, “as far as possible CCTV camera be installed in the room where printing is taking place”; and “adequate number of computers with UPS or laptop and high speed printer or photo copier for printing of adequate number of question paper required as per the candidate allotted at the centre.”

The CBSE is facing a big crisis following the recent leaks of board examination papers. Facing several protests and drawing immense flak from students and parents, the board announced a retest of class 12 Economics and class 10 Mathematics. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has also faced criticism for alleged failure in conducting fair board examinations this year. Delhi Police has launched a thorough probe into the matter and questioned a number of people in connection with the case.