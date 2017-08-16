CBSE compartment result 2017: Class 10 scores to be announced today, visit cbseresults.nic.in for updates

CBSE Compartment result 2017 class 10: The compartment exam was held by the education board from July 17. (Website)

CBSE Compartment result 2017 class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the class 10th compartment results today at cbseresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website as soon as the result link has been activated by the board. Earlier in the month on August 9, CBSE announced the compartment result of Class 12th. The compartment exam was held by the education board from July 17 onwards. The improvement exam is held for the students who failed to clear a subject during the board exam that was held in March. This year, a total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 were registered for the board exams out of which 8,86,506 were from Class 10. The overall pass percentage for the High schoolers stood at 82 per cent.

This year the CBSE exams that usually started in the month of March, were organised a little late because of the state assembly elections that were held in the same month.

CBSE Compartment result 2017 class 10: Here is how you can check your scores-

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their result-

Step 1: Go to the official websites cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10th result 2017

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the required details like your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

ALL THE BEST!