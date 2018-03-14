CBSE answer sheets ferried in Metro by Delhi school, lawyer files complaint

Delhi school uses Metro service to transport CBSE Class 12th Board answer sheets. (Source: IE)

Violating the norms laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education, a school in the capital allegedly used the Delhi Metro service to transport the CBSE Class XII chemistry board examination answer sheets from the school to the CBSE headquarters. A report by The Indian Express quotes a lawyer, Tarun Narang, who was commuting in the same metro, saying that an employee of Mata Kasturi Devi Senior Secondary Public School took the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro with the seal-packed answer sheets.

As per the report, when Tarun enquired about it from the person carrying the packet, he was told that he had been sent by the examination superintendent to drop the sheets to the CBSE headquarters in Preet Vihar. Tarun Narang has now filed a complaint with the CBSE examination controller seeking action against alleged transportation of answer sheets in public.

Narang told The Indian Express that he was commuting from Dwarka Court Metro station to Janakpuri at around 3 pm when he noticed a man carrying a sealed parcel containing answer sheets of the Class XII chemistry paper. It must be noted that the CBSE board does not allow transporting answer sheets in public and has set a parameter for the same. Detailing the norms, a school principal told The Indian Express that a school teacher has to personally go to deposit the answer sheet to the CBSE nodal centre using the school’s vehicle.

Commenting on the development, Rama Sharma, the CBSE public relation officer told The Indian Express that the Board is yet to receive a complaint regarding the alleged transportation in public. Meanwhile, the school in question, which was exam centre number 8222, is yet to comment on the matter officially.