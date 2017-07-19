CBI summons Karti Chidambaram on 21 July over INX media case probe

CBI has alleged that a firm “indirectly controlled” Karti received money from the media house, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. (PTI)

In fresh trouble, Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday summoned senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in a corruption case, PTI reported. The central probe agency is intending to examine Karti in a case related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance which was given to INX Media at a time when his father, P Chidambaram, was serving as the Union finance minister. As per a Press Trust of India report, CBI has alleged that a firm “indirectly controlled” by Karti received money from the media house, run by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. Earlier, the CBI had issued notices to Karti Chidambaram for questioning on June 27 and June 29, how he failed to turn up. Earlier, Karti Chidambaram had informed the agency that he needed more time to appear for questioning. In what came as shock for Karti, CBI had last month conducted raids at premises linked to him, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

As per Indian Express, CBI had raided at least 14 locations linked to accused in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi NCR in a case related to corruption. The agency also registered an FIR against Karti and INX Media along with eight others in the case. As per the CBI charges, the FDI proposal of the media house was “fallacious”, however, Finance Minister P Chidambaram later cleared it. CBI in its FIR accused that proposal was cleared by FIPB “by virtue of influence exercised over them by Karti P Chidambaram”. The agency FIR added that by doing this, the officials “not only ignored the serious illegality on the part of M/S INX Media… but also embarked on showing undue favour to INX Group by abusing their official position”.