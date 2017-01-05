AirAsia fraud allegation: CBI scrutinising documents in alleged fraudulent transaction

The CBI is scrutinising documents in the Air Asia case in the alleged fraud of Rs 22 crore transaction in Singapore and India. (PTI)

The CBI is scrutinising documents in the Air Asia case in the alleged fraud of Rs 22 crore transaction in Singapore and India. Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier found FEMA violation in the Air Asia case, it said. Last month, ED had questioned the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) , Ankur Khanna in connection with an alleged forex violation case.

The agency is investigating the ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry’s allegation that fraud transactions of Rs 22 crore, involving non-existent entities in Singapore and India, were carried out iinvolving the airlines. As per reports, Ankur Khanna was questioned by the investigating officer of the case previously also and his statement was recorded in the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Earlier, the ED had issued summons to the airline and its officials to deposit relevant documents and the matter be explained to investigators as part of the investigation. They also said that the CFO could be called for questioning again apart from few other senior officials. The ED probe is also looking at a transaction of Rs 12 crore, out of Rs 22 crore, made to a Singaporean company.

