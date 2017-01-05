CBI strongly denies Rajendra Kumar’s charge of being forced to ‘frame’ Arvind Kejriwal

Kumar was arrested by the CBI on criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kumar was arrested by the CBI on criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Source: PTI)

Reacting to the statement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former Princincipal Secretary Rajendra Kumar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has strongly denied the charges of putting pressure on him. Kumar, in his statement, had said that he was being forced by the agency to frame the AAP chief.

Kumar was arrested by the CBI on criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC). In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary, the 1989 batch IAS officer Kumar had alleged, “I was repeatedly told that I would be let free if I implicate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

Claiming that his allegations were baseless, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, “Central Bureau of Investigation strongly denies statement/news item published/telecast in certain sections of the media being attributed to Shri Rajender Kumar, IAS.”

“The allegation of Rajendra Kumar, which has incidentally come up after filing of the charge sheet, that witnesses/ accused in this case were threatened by CBI officers to implicate a political functionary, is absolutely baseless and denied,” he added.

Gaur also questioned the timing of Kumar’s statement and said that he had time to bring this thing to court’s notice, “No such allegation was made at the relevant time, except one person, who also filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, but had to withdraw the same after the court observed that he is trying to spoil the system and scaring away the probe agency which was widely reported in the media on May 3, 2016.” Gaur also accused him of trying to influence the matter which is subjudice.

Gaur said that the allegations of Kumar helping M/s Endeavour System Pvt Ltd (ESPL) in getting IT related contracts from various Delhi Government Departments were in public domain since June, 2015 and were made by then Secretary, Delhi Dialogue Commission.

