CBI should challenge SC order on Ayodhya before larger bench, says Pravin Togadia

VHP international working president Pravin Togadia.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today demanded that the CBI “challenge” the Supreme Court’s order restoring “criminal conspiracy” charges against the Sangh Parivar leaders in the Babri Masjid demolition case. “The CBI had appealed against the Allahabad High Court order whereby charges were dropped against Hindu leaders involved in the demolition of the Babri mosque. Now that the Apex court has restored criminal charges against leaders of the community, we demand that the probe agency, which comes under the central government, challenge the judgement before a larger bench”, VHP international working president Pravin Togadia said.

In a release issued after the Supreme Court order, which may lead to top BJP leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti facing trial in the 1992 case, Togadia said “the time has come for the governments at the Centre and in the states to come up with legislation for annulment of all politically motivated cases filed against those involved in protecting the rights of the Hindus”.

The Centre and the states should also lodge criminal cases against those involved in grabbing of land belonging to Hindu temples, shrines and monasteries, he said.

“Steps should be taken to ensure that such holy places of the Hindus are returned to the community,” Togadia said.

He asked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to “expedite the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya by getting an Act passed in the Parliament. Only then can this government hope to continue enjoying its popularity among Hindus”.