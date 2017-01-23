CBI registers three more cases against gangster Chhota Rajan

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three fresh cases against gangster Chhota Rajan. The three cases are related to an alleged murder and other two cases of extortion. (PTI)

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three fresh cases against gangster Chhota Rajan on Monday. The three cases are related to an alleged murder and other two cases of extortion. Chhota Rajan heads a major crime syndicate based in India. He was a former key aide and lieutenant of dreaded don and Bombay blasts main accused Dawood Ibrahim. Rajan carries a trail of criminal records against him. The 57-year-old gangster, whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhaljee started his career in crime by black marketing movie tickets in the metropolis in 1970s and 80s at Sahakar Cinema in Tilak Nagar and went on to become one of the most wanted men in India. Don Chhota Rajan had a roller-coaster ride in the underworld in a crime career spanning decades during which he split with one-time boss Dawood Ibrahiam and survived a near fatal attack.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Last year CBI has registered two cases against Rajan which were related to murder of suspected rivals and assassination attempt on a businessman in Mumbai, as per reports by Indian Express. While in 2015, Rajan was detained by Indonesian Police in Bali on his arrival from Australia following a Red Corner Notice by the Interpol. He was later deported to India on November 6, 2015. CBI has also charge-sheeted him for allegedly using a fake passport which he used to dodge enforcement agencies.