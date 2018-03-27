CBI registers case in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited fake website matter

A case was registered by the agency on a complaint by RVNL which stated that some unscrupulous elements opened a website which was a replica of its original web site www.rvnl.org. (PTI)

The CBI today booked unidentified men for allegedly creating a fake replica of the website of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Government of India undertaking, and posting fraudulent employment opportunities to lure unemployed youths. A case was registered by the agency on a complaint by RVNL which stated that some unscrupulous elements opened a website which was a replica of its original web site www.rvnl.org. The complainant said that the original web site is used to disseminate information regarding the working of the company, its achievements, its organisation and other related information. “Whenever recruitment is done, advertisements are uploaded on the official website for information of public.

However, no recruitment is being done as on date,” the company said in its complaint on February 8. General Manager RVNL P P Pandey said in his complaint to the CBI that it was brought to the company’s notice that a web site www.rvnl.in was opened by some persons which is the exact copy of the authentic www.rvnl.org website on which fraud recruitment notices were being uploaded.

The fake web site had also published information regarding interview dates with an intention to fraud the people who may be applying for jobs using this website, he alleged. A visit to the fake web site shows a disclaimer in the form of a scroll on top, saying the web site of RVNL is www.rvnl.org and it does not take any responsibility of any material posted on the fake website.