CBI raids 12 locations of Lalu Yadav; registers case against RJD chief, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejasvi over allotment of IRCTC hotels

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted fresh raids at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s residence in 12 locations including Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon on corruption charges over the allotment of IRCTC hotels, reported ANI. As per CBI, there were regulations in various tenders that were allotted to a private company for development and maintenance of hotels in Puri and Ranchi. CBI has also registered a case against Lalu who has also served as Union Railways minister, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav who is the incumbent deputy chief minister of the state. In response to these raids, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has called for an emergency meeting in Rajgir.

The report further stated that residence of Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi in 10, Circular Road was also been raided by the CBI. These raids by CBI started at around 7:30 am. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that raids in New Delhi were being conducted in New Friends Colony. Lalu and his family were booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tender allotment to a private firm Sujata Hotels for the maintenance and functioning of BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The BNR hotels are heritage properties of Indian Railways which was taken over by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd ( IRCTC) in 2006.

Apart from Lalu Prasad, the former MD of IRCTC PK Goyelm, Sujata, wife of RJD chief’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta and 2 directors of a private company have also been charged by the CBI in connection with the case. As per ANI, the CBI also conducted the raid at Chanakya BNR Hotel in Puri, Odisha and Ranchi. Speaking about the same, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh said, “Law taking its course, now Nitish ji cannot remain a mute spectator. He will have to speak out and state his stand clearly.” However, responding to the entire incident, RJD leader Manoj Jha termed the move as ‘darkest day in Indian democracy.’ He said, “Today is darkest day in Indian democracy, we will not be cowed down by this.Will fight legally and politically.”