AJL land allotment case: CBI registers case against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that AJL was allotted a plot in Panchkula in 1982 on which no construction took place till 1992. Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) then took back possession of the plot. (Source: IE)

The CBI has registered a case against the then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in the land allotted to Associated Journals Limited in Panchkula. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that AJL was allotted a plot in Panchkula in 1982 on which no construction took place till 1992. Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) then took back possession of the plot.

It alleged that the same plot was re-allotted to AJL at original rates plus in 2005 by allegedly violating the laid down norms by the then Chairman, HUDA who was the then Chief Minister B S Hooda.

Watch this also:





Associated Journals limited is reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders including the Gandhi family.

The group runs National Herald.