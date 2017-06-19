CBI reaches Satyendar Jain residence, seeks clarifications over money laundering case

CBI today reached AAP Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence in New Delhi. (PTI image)

In a fresh trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CBI today reached AAP Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence in New Delhi, according to ANI report. A team of CBI sleuths sought clarifications from Jain’s wife regarding allegations of money laundering against the minister. Earlier, the minister’s wife had intimated a time and place of her convenience to CBI. The visit to Jain’s house after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s statement was recorded by the agency over Talk to AK media campaign. Jain, an MLA from Shakur Basti, had on June 16 said that they have done nothing wrong, ready to face any probe. Will keep working for Delhi’s development without fear, the architect-turned-politician had tweeted. AAP has lashed out at ruling party at the Centre BJP saying that Vendetta Politics Continues. After CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s CBI raids Minister, the party said in its official Twitter handle.