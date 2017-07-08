CBI raids Lalu Yadav and family, except JD(U) other opposition parties back him: 10 important developments happened so far

Lalu lashed out at the Centre over the searches and said it was vendetta politics of PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and the RSS as he was leading the front to bring all opposition parties under one platform. (PTI)

A day after CBI raided the properties of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others after filing a new case of alleged irregularities, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted raids at three Delhi farmhouses of Misa Bharti, RJD MP and daughter of party chief Lalu Prasad, her husband and a firm linked to them, in a money laundering case probe, according to PTI. The silence of Bihar Chief Minister and his party JD(U) over the matter is being speculated that all is not well in the Grand Alliance of Bihar. Besides the JD(U), the TMC and the Congress backed Lalu and alleged that the center is taking revenge. Here are key things to know about the case and what has happened so far:-

1- The Enforcement Directorate today conducted fresh raids in three Delhi farmhouses belonging to Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti, in connection with a money laundering case, The Times of India reported.

2. The CBI yesterday raided conducted raids across four cities as it filed a fresh corruption case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others which date back to when he was Union railway minister in the UPA government, as per PTI report.

3. Lalu lashed out at the Centre over the searches and said it was vendetta politics of PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and the RSS as he was leading the front to bring all opposition parties under one platform to remove BJP from the center by winning 2019 general elections.

4. Other opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress and former PM H D Deve Gowda’s JDS also came out in support of Lalu, according to Indian Express.

5. However, Bihar Chief Minister and his party JD(U), which is second in the Grand Alliance partnership in Bihar, remained silent on the issue. JD(U) general secretary K C Tyagi said “no comments,” IE reported.

6. TMC leader Derek O’Brien said BJP has an endless list of such things and this is just another chapter of political vendetta which the BJP writes every day while Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, when CBI or ED become the puppets of the government to seek revenge it doesn’t bode well for democracy. He questioned the filling of FIR in 2017 as the CBI dated back the matter to 2004, IE report said.

7. The case was when Lalu Yadav served as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009 during Manmohan Singh-led first UPA government. Sources told news agency PTI that there were alleged irregularities in the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri, awarded to the private Sujata Hotels in 2006. However, Lalu denied all allegations.

8. According to news18.com, IRCTC had invited tenders to “develop, maintain and operate” the two hotels for 15 years on a licence-fee model. The Sujata Hotels had got the contract for Rs 15.5 crore and 9.96 crore as license fee for the hotels in Ranchi and Puri respectively.

9. CBI said that Lalu took as a bribe — three acres of land –for awarding a contract. News18.com report further says that the land was transferred allegedly to a shell company owned by a Lalu’s aide, Prem Chand Gupta,

10. Yesterday’s raid came as a double shocker for the RJD chief as he had to appear in court in fodder scam case, which was the Supreme Court revived recently, ANI reported.