CBI raids against Lalu Prasad Yadav “political reprisal”: Mamata Benerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Calling CBI raids at the premises of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family a “political reprisal” by the Modi government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asserted the NDA dispensation would be voted out in the next Lok Sabha poll. “I think this is nothing but a political reprisal by the BJP-led central government,” Banerjee told reporters. Asserting that the BJP will not be in power at the Centre after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee alleged the saffron party was using central agencies “to disturb the opposition parties”. “They have two jobs in hand. One is to use central agencies to disturb opposition parties, and secondly, to bring in outsiders and employ them to start riots,” she alleged. “In 2019, the BJP will take leave from power at the Centre,” she said. The CBI today carried out searches at the residence of former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and 12 other locations in an alleged corruption case.

The case relates to award of contracts for the upkeep of two hotels owned by a subsidiary of the Indian Railways– IRCTC–in return for a 3-acre plot which was allegedly transferred to a company, whose owners were known to Lalu’s family, for a pittance. The land was eventually transferred to another company which was owned by the family members of Lalu.