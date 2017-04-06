CBI probe into fake Beti Bachao scheme forms: Government

The Ministry wrote to Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the above states to take appropriate actions. (PTI)The government has ordered a CBI probe into complaints regarding alleged fake forms filled by people in states for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) scheme to avail cash benefits. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Krishna Raj said the action followed after some fake BBBP forms/ applications were received whereby false promises were made regarding cash incentive of Rs 2 lakh between the age of 8 to 32 years. “It started in Uttar Pradesh and later spread to other states namely Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal. The Ministry wrote to Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the above states to take appropriate actions.

“A media disclaimer campaign was also launched. Since the menace spread to other bordering states and with the increased volume of application forms received in the Ministry, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” she said replying to supplementary questions in Rajya Sabha.

The Minister said the BBBP scheme mainly focuses and addresses on challenging mindsets and deep-rooted patriarchy in the society, strict enforcement of PC&PNDT Act and advancing education of the girl child.

“We are concerned about this falsehood,” she said.

She said under the scheme, there is no provision for individual cash incentive/cash transfer component by the Government of India. “There is no direct beneficiary.”

“Ministry of Women and Child Development took immediate action and preventive measures to contain the problem of fake BBBP forms by taking up the matter with concerned state government authorities. FIRs have been filed in districts. A disclaimer has been uploaded on website of the Ministry,” she said.

Raj said that the Ministry has launched a massive media publicity campaign through Doordarshan/AIR, other radio stations, social media as well as through newspapers, warning the people on the issue.

Asked what came out of the issue after meeting DGPs and state government officials, she said, “Let us await the outcome of the CBI probe.”