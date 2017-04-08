CBI may require extra time for Narada tapes probe report

Matthew Samuel of Narada News, who conducted the sting operation on the TMC leaders, has been already questioned by CBI in Delhi. (PTI)The Anti-corruption Bureau of CBI may require additional time to complete the Narada tapes probe report, the deadline for which is April 16, a senior official of the agency said. “The stipulated time of 30 days ends on April 16, which is a Sunday. We may require extra time depending upon the availability of certain inputs,” the official told PTI here. He said if the CBI required additional time, then it would have to approach Calcutta High Court for an extension.

Earlier, the High Court had given three days’ time to CBI to complete the report on Narada tapes controversy which allegedly showed several Trinamool Congress MPs, MLAs and ministers accepting cash for exchange of certain favours.

Later when both TMC and the state government moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order, the apex court upheld it and gave CBI an additional 27 days’ time for completing the probe report.

“We are now marshalling for inputs,” he said.

Once the report is ready, it would have to be scrutinised by the head office of the agency as per the CBI manual as the case was referred by the HC, the official said.

Matthew Samuel of Narada News, who conducted the sting operation on the TMC leaders, has been already questioned by CBI in Delhi.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Asked whether the persons shown in the tapes would be called for questioning before preparation of the report, the official said it depended upon CBI’s discretion.

To another query whether the agency had found any cognisable offence committed, the official declined to answer.

As per the HC order, the CBI was required to file an FIR against the persons allegedly shown in the tapes if it was found that a cognisable offence had been committed by them.

The order also stated that it was not mandatory on the part of CBI to submit the report to the HC.