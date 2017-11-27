CBI judge BH Loya’s death: 2 Bombay HC judges say no foul play, family members raise questions

CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya died four years ago but his death continues to make headlines.

CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya died four years ago but his death continues to make headlines. Now, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress and CPM leaders, and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice A P Shah have demanded a probe into the death. It has been learnt that Loya died of a heart attack in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, according to Indian Express report. Loya then was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. The case assumes political significance as BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused in the high-profile case. Shah, however, was later discharged. The trial is expected to begin next week. So far, the CBI has not appealed against Shah’s discharge, the report says. While, some of Loya’s family mebers have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death, others said they have nothing to say except share their sorrow.

The call for probe comes after sister and father of the judge, while talking to a magazine, alleged foul play and claimed a cover-up . However, two judges of the Bombay High Court, Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Sunil Shukre refuted the allegations and asserted that there was nothing about the circumstances of the death to raise any suspicion, according to IE report. Notably, the judges went to the hospital that day and made arrangements for the transport of the body.

According to reports, a day before his death, Loya had attended the wedding and reception of the daughter of fellow judge Swapna Joshi. Josphi is now a judge in the Bombay High Court. After the wedding on November 30, 2014, Loya was at the Ravi Bhavan guest house in the Civil Lines Area of Nagpur when he complained of chest pain around 4 am on December 1. “Loya was staying with fellow judges Shridhar Kulkarni and Shriram Madhusudan Modak. He experienced a health problem around 4 am. (Local judge) Vijaykumar Barde and then Deputy Registrar of the Nagpur bench of the High Court Rupesh Rathi first took him to Dande Hospital (3 km from the guest house) in two cars,” Justice Gavai said. “There was no question of taking him in an autorickshaw,” said Justice Shukre. “Judge Barde drove him to Dande Hospital in his own car,” he said.

“He was brought to our hospital around 4.45 am or 5 am. We are a 24-hour trauma centre. There was a resident medical officer at that time who checked him. It’s only after the ECG was taken that we realised he needed specialised cardiac treatment which is not available with us so we advised them to go to a bigger hospital. They went to Meditrina hospital,” Director of the hospital, Pinak Dande said.