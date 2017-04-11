CBI initiates probe against Aam Aadmi Party’s Satyendra Jain in money laundering case

Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendra Jain.

More trouble for AAP, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has initiated an investigation against Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain in a money laundering case on April 11. The case has been referred to CBI by the IT department against the new Benami Transactions Prohibitions Act. Satyendra Jain has allegedly been involved in a money laundering case of Rs 4.63 crore through Akinchand developers private limited, Prayas Info Solutions private limited and Managalyatan projects private limited while serving the office in 2015-16. While this is not the only reason of the investigation, there have been allegations against him in 2010-12 in tune with Rs 11.78 crore through the above-mentioned companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.

You may also want to watch-

Earlier in the week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal cancelled the allotment of 206 Rouse Avenue for the Aam Aadmi Party office. This decision has come after the Shunglu panel had raised questions about the allotment in its report. It was reported that no time frame had been given to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party but the allotment has been cancelled by the Lieutenant Governor. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged being political targets and said that the move was politically motivated against the AAP. Earlier, the Shunglu committee report had released 404 files in public domain, alleging Delhi government’s “gross misuse of power”.

In January 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered cases against some of the top ministers over alleged wrongdoing. While the biggest blow came when a case was registered against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, another was was also logged against kin of Satyendra Jain. While allegations of corruption and nepotism were flying thick and fast ever since the Kejriwal government took office, this step by the CBI has brought the cases right to the doorstep of the top echelons of the government.