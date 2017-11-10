CBI gets 15 days to get sanction to prosecute public servants

The CBI alleged in the FIR that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy and caused losses of Rs 12 crore to the Delhi government in the award of contracts between 2007 and 2015. (PTI)

The CBI was today granted 15 days by a special court to obtain sanction to prosecute two public servants in a graft case involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former principal secretary Rajendra Kumar. Special Judge Arvind Kumar fixed the matter for August 29 after the CBI said it needed more time as the sanction related to the two public servants was still awaited. The sanctions were awaited for R S Kaushik and G K Nanda, the current and former managing directors (MDs) of Intelligent Communication System India Limited (ICSIL), a PSU. The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet against the 1989-batch IAS officer for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Eight others and a company, Endeavour Systems Private Limited (ESPL), were also listed in the document. Besides Rajendra Kumar, Kaushik and Nanda, the list also includes Tarun Sharma, former deputy secretary in Kejriwal’s office, Kumar’s close aide Ashok Kumar and ESPL co-owner Sandeep Kumar.

The CBI alleged in the FIR that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy and caused losses of Rs 12 crore to the Delhi government in the award of contracts between 2007 and 2015. The CBI had registered the case alleging that Kumar had abused his official position by “favouring a particular firm in the last few years in getting tenders of Delhi government departments”.