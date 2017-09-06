CBI files disproportionate assets case against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s principal secretary

In a fresh trouble for Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the CBI has registered a case against principal secretary of former Haryana Chief Minister Murari Lal Tayal.

Tayal had retired in 2009. The CBI, in its FIR, has claimed that Tayal and his family members have amassed assets worth more than Rs 9.8 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income. The law enforcement agency has listed 15 immovable properties of Tayal, of which seven units are in Unitech Cyber Park in Gurgaon. The agency has pegged the cumulative value of these properties at Rs 16.65 crore. Other assets include vehicles, jewellery and bank balances worth Rs 9.8 crore, according to Indian Express report.

The FIR states that Tayal, who was principal secretary to the then Haryana CM between March 6, 2005 and October 31, 2009, and his family members recorded an increase in assets and income from Rs 32 lakh in 2006 to Rs 27.46 crore by the end of 2014. The 1976-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer was appointed in the Competition Commission of India for five years after his retirement in October 2009.

On May 15, the CBI had questioned former Hooda in connection with Manesar land deal scam. Prior to that Hooda was recently quizzed by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots in Panchkula. The agency had registered the case in September 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of the Haryana government had purchased around 400 acres of land from farmers and land owners of village Manesar, Naurangpur and Gurgaon at throwaway prices.

The land was allegedly purchased showing the threat of acquisition by the government, during the period August 27, 2004 to August 24, 2007.