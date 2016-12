A leading Oncologist, Dr Suresh Advani had received Padma Shri in 2002 as also Padma Bhushan in 2012. (PTI)

The CBI today filed a case against Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Suresh Advani along with five others for carrying now banned notes worth Rs 10 crore.

A leading Oncologist, he had received Padma Shri in 2002 as also Padma Bhushan in 2012.

More details awaited