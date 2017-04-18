CBI court convicts IES officer Kailash Patil Aneja in corruption case

A special CBI court here has convicted a former Director in the Telecommunication Department and his wife in a corruption case, sentencing him to undergo four years of imprisonment. (Reuters)

A special CBI court here has convicted a former Director in the Telecommunication Department and his wife in a corruption case, sentencing him to undergo four years of imprisonment. The conviction was reached 12 years after the CBI had registered the case against Kailash Patil Aneja, an Indian Economic Service (IES) officer of the 1981 batch, for amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. The court has sentenced Aneja to undergo four years’ rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25 lakh and his wife Anita Aneja to undergo three years’ rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 1 lakh in the disproportionate assets case, CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said today.

Also Watch:

“It was alleged that during the period from 1982 to 2005, the accused acquired assets in the form of shares, properties, gold, etc. which were found to be disproportionate to the known sources of his income to the tune of 43 per cent of his legal earnings i.e. Rs 24.45 lakh (approx),” he said. The CBI filed a charge sheet on December 20, 2011 against Aneja and his wife.