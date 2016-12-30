CBI conducts raid in Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s OSD’s office

Yesterday, the agency had registered the case on the basis of a complaint. (PTI)

In a move that can create a fresh round of war of words between the Centre and the AAP Government in Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has today conducted raid on the office of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s officer on special duty (OSD) Dr Nikunj Agarwal.

Yesterday, the agency had registered the case on the basis of a complaint from the government’s deputy secretary (Vigilance), K S Meena. The FIR was filed against Anup Mohta, Director, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, and Aggarwal, a senior resident (SR) at the hospital, for alleged criminal conspiracy under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

“The aforesaid acts and omission on part of Dr Anoop Mohta, Director… Dr Nikunj Aggarwal… and other unknown officials of GNCT Delhi disclose commission of offence under Section 120-B and Section 12(2) read with Section 13 (1)(d) of the PC Act,” the FIR alleged. The vigilance department has claimed that Aggarwal was appointed senior resident (Ortho) in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya on an ad-hoc basis on August 10 last year even while no such post was available. “Also, no advertisement was issued by the hospital for the selection of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal as SR. No walk-in interview was conducted for the purpose,” it alleged.

Earlier in July, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar and four others were arrested by the CBI in a corruption case.