CBI case a vicious campaign to malign reputation: IIT Goa Director BK Mishra

Mishra said according to the FIR, he and his wife had movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 3.79 lakh in 2005 at the time of joining IMMT Bhubaneswar.

IIT-Goa Director B K Mishra today said the CBI case against him was a “vicious campaign” to malign his reputation and social standing. In a statement issued today in response to PTI queries seeking his reaction, Mishra said the CBI case that he had amassed Rs 1.14 Crores in excess of his net income “just cannot be true”. Mishra said according to the FIR, he and his wife had movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 3.79 lakh in 2005 at the time of joining IMMT Bhubaneswar. Mishra said he had joined IIT-Kanpur in 1993 after spending almost a decade in the US and he continued there till December 2005.

“So it just cannot be true that in 2005 I had Rs 3.79 lakh worth of property,” he said. Mishra said he had a small flat in Mumbai which he purchased by taking a housing loan from IIT Kanpur and two plots in Bhubaneswar prior to joining IMMT. The Director said he also had other assets like car and furniture which shows that he was financially well off as both he and his wife worked in the US (full time). Mishra continued working at IIT-Kanpur till December 2005, they have been paying income taxes regularly, the statement said.

He said after joining IMMT they bought a piece of land and took loan to build their house after selling the Mumbai flat and also bought a flat in Bhubaneswar on a loan from the SBI which are all “well-documented”. Mishra said while he was in the IMMT there was no such allegation of corruption against him. He said during his tenure, the lab performed well and he moved on with an “impeccable track record” to head IIT-Goa. At this juncture he and his colleagues felt that “it is only a vicious campaign to malign my reputation and social standing” and “is determined to fight it out in a convincing manner,” the statement said.