CBI books Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s ex-PS in disproportionate assets case

The CBI has registered a case of amassing disproportionate assets against Murari Lal Tayal, who was principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Image: IE)

The CBI has registered a case of amassing disproportionate assets against Murari Lal Tayal, who was principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Tayal, already under the CBI scanner in connection with a case of land allotment irregularities, has been booked along with his family members — Savita Tayal, Kartik Tayal and Malvika Tayal — and a firm Kappac Pharma Limited. The FIR, registered last night, alleges that Tayal amassed Rs 10 crore of assets during 2006-14 which he could not explain from his known sources of income. The agency has filed the FIR under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.