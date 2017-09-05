  3. CBI books Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s ex-PS in disproportionate assets case

CBI books Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s ex-PS in disproportionate assets case

The CBI has registered a case of amassing disproportionate assets against Murari Lal Tayal, who was principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

By: | Published: September 5, 2017 2:08 PM
Murari Lal Tayal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, CBI The CBI has registered a case of amassing disproportionate assets against Murari Lal Tayal, who was principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Image: IE)
Top News

The CBI has registered a case of amassing disproportionate assets against Murari Lal Tayal, who was principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.  Tayal, already under the CBI scanner in connection with a case of land allotment irregularities, has been booked along with his family members — Savita Tayal, Kartik Tayal and Malvika Tayal — and a firm Kappac Pharma Limited.  The FIR, registered last night, alleges that Tayal amassed Rs 10 crore of assets during 2006-14 which he could not explain from his known sources of income.  The agency has filed the FIR under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top