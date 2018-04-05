CBI books EPFO official in bribery case

The CBI booked the official under charges of Prevention of Corruption Act and conducted raids at the offices and residential places of the accused person on Thursday. (PTI)

The CBI has registered a case against an Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) official for demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe from the owner of a private hospital here to settle the issue of late payment of an EPF subscription, an official said on Thursday.The move comes following a complaint received from Chaitra Hospital on Wednesday against the EPFO enforcement officer L. Ananda Rao. In its complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation , Idupuganti Navaraj, brother of Chaitra Hospital’s owner Haribhauan, said Rao and his team conducted inspection of the hospital on March 21 and 26 and took away some balance sheets, attendance registers and other documents.

“Rao asked for certain other records like balance sheets for 2017 and 2018. We asked 10-day time to submit the records. After two days, Rao demanded Rs 40,000 to settle the issue of late payment of EPF subscription of the hospital for December 2017, January 2018 and February 2018,” said the complaint.

The CBI booked the official under charges of Prevention of Corruption Act and conducted raids at the offices and residential places of the accused person on Thursday.