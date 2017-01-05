‘CBI asked to implicate Arvind Kejriwal if I wanted to be free’: IAS officer Rajendra Kumar

Rajendra Kumar has also alleged that he had repeatedly been asked by his interrogators to implicate Arvind Kejriwal if he wanted to be set free..(PTI)

IAS officer Rajendra Kumar sought voluntary retirement after less than a month of being a part of CBI’s charge sheet in alleged involvement in corruption. Rajendra Kumar was the Principal Secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the time of his arrest in July 2016. Kumar, who is a 1989 batch officer, wrote a letter to the Delhi Chief Secretary, on Wednesday saying that he had been made to pay the price for believing in the polictical neutrality of a civil service officer. According to IE, Kumar said that false cases had been formed against him, accusing him of corruption among other charges. He further added that in the duration of the last few months, he had experienced an administrative environment within which it was difficult for him to secure fair judgement from Central government agencies. Kumar has also alleged that he had repeatedly been asked by his interrogators to implicate Arvind Kejriwal if he wanted to be set free. Speaking to IE, he says, “Maybe this was the reason for the CBI to go to such extraordinary length”.

Referring to the the case of B K Bansal and family’s suicide, allegedly due to the harassment by the CBI, Kumar said that the criminal physical abuse and the language used against many people in his case was much worse than what had been experienced by Bansal, former Director General of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. When CBI was contacted, on of the spokespersons said that it would not be appropriate to comment as they haven’t yet seen the letter. He further added that the matter was sub-judice. It was reported that the CBI denied the allegations of attempting to implicate Arvind Kejriwal as the offence had taken place before the Kejriwal government came into power. Meanwhile, Rajendra Kumar’s lawyer, Rahul Tyagi said that the officer had indeed asked for voluntary retirement in the sent letter. Tyagi added that the allegations against Kumar were baseless and the latter had decided to resign in disgust. In the latter Kumar had said that his father was a police sub-inspector who had raised 5 children on a lowly salary. He admitted that it was the government’s welfare schemes that helped him get this far and he had joined the civil services to give back to the society.

Also watch:

The CBI had filed a charge-sheet gainst Kumar citing statements, audio clips and documentary evidence among other things. Kumar has reportedly been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI has accused Kumar of being involved in a criminal conspiracy and causing a loss of rs 12 crores to the Delhi government while awarding contracts. The charge sheet also mentions that Kumar, along with other officials had taken “undue benefit” of over Rs 3 crore.