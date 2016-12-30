CBI arrests Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul in chit fund scam case

Paul was today personally appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in North 24 Parganas. (Twitter)

After a long chase, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Paul has been arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in chit fund scam. Paul was today personally appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after being summoned by the investigation agency. Several other TMC members were also charged by the CBI in its probe pertaining to chit fund scams including Saradha scam.

Earlier this week, the CBI has summoned two Trinamool Congress MPs, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul, in connection with the scam case.

The legislators were told to present themselves before the CBI team on December 30.

The development comes days after the Trinamool Congress accused the Centre of using the probe agencies to put pressure on its leaders, who have been protesting against demonetisation.

The CBI had earlier this year filed a charge sheet against Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three other accused.

The firm was charged with defrauding depositors from across the country of Rs 17,000 crore, out of which Rs 450 crore was received by the ponzi firm from Odisha alone. In its chargesheet, CBI had claimed that it was still probing the role of “influential people” in the scam.

(With agency inputs)