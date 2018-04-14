CBI arrests suspect in Kotkhai rape and murder case

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on July 19

In a major breakthrough, the CBI has arrested the key suspect in the Kotkhai rape and murder case, officials said here today.The suspect was arrested last night and is being brought here for questioning, they said.

The officials did not reveal the identity of the suspect as it is a court-monitored probe.

They said he has been sent to the CBI custody till April 25.

A 16-year-old girl had gone missing after school hours on July 4, 2017 from Haliala forest in the Kotkhai area of Shimla district.

Her body was found in the forest on July 6 and the post-mortem report confirmed rape.

The rape case had created a furore in the state before the assembly polls last year.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on July 19 on the state government’s plea amid public outburst against the state police.

More anger spilled on the roads after one of the accused arrested in the case died in police custody.

During the probe, the CBI found that the five people arrested in the case by the Kotkhai police were not involved in the crime.

In the custodial death case, the CBI had arrested nine police officials, including the IGP heading the SIT probing the case along with the Shimla SP and the DSP.