CBI arrests Income Tax officer for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe to settle case of additional income of businessman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an income tax officer in Haryana for demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe to settle a case of additional income of a businessmen.

By: | Gurugram | Published: March 6, 2018 9:09 PM
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an income tax officer in Haryana for demanding and accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe to settle a case of additional income of a businessmen. Income Tax Inspector (audit) Anoop Singh was arrested from his office in Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. Ram Avtar Singla, a resident of Nagina Town of Haryana’s Nuh district, had complained that the accused was demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe to settle his alleged additional income issue.

A CBI team, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish, arrested the accused on the proof based on a telephonic conversation between the complainant and the accused. “We are questioning the accused. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday,” R.K Gaur, Press Information Officer, told IANS.

