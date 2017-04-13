CBFC regional office film certification to go online

Information and Broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu had on March 27 launched the online film certification system ‘e-cinepranam’ with an aim to make the entire process of certification transparent and efficient. (CBFC Site Photo)

In a move to bolster transparency in the certification of films, the regional office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) here will go online and provide status updates about its officials and film producers.

“The online certification of films will take place through CBFC’s nationwide online system ‘e-cinepraman’, a CBFC spokesperson today said. A representative officer of the digital assistance providing agency, which has developed the online system, visited the office here yesterday to oversee the preparations, the spokesperson said. Information and Broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu had on March 27 launched the online film certification system ‘e-cinepranam’ with an aim to make the entire process of certification transparent and efficient.

“The new online certification system will be an important step in making the CBFC offices paperless and would enable effective monitoring and real-time progress tracking of both CBFC officials and the applicants (producers),” Naidu had said during the launch in New Delhi. CBFC CEO Anurag Srivastava also visited the regional office here yesterday and interacted with the members of the film examining committee, CBFC Regional Officer-in-charge Ajay Mhamima said.

“The CEO’s visit was mainly aimed at assessing the preparations for the implementation of the digital system,” Mhamima said.