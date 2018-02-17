Cauvery water verdict: SC makes judgement in decades old dispute, here is all you need to know

File Photo of the Cauvery river that flows through the Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)

Cauvery water verdict: The Supreme Court in a decades-old Cauvery water dispute case between the South Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on February 16, gave its final verdict. The apex court on Friday, in its verdict which according to media reports is being described as the balanced verdict, increased Karnataka’s share of the Cauvery water and reduced the same for Tamil Nadu. In order to resolve this decades-old dispute, the Supreme Court hiked the water share of Karnataka by 14.75 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) and reduced Tamil Nadu’s quantum by an equal amount. However, the state of Tamil Nadu was compensated and was allowed extraction of 10 TMC ft groundwater from the river basin by the apex court yesterday.

The Supreme Court in its Cauvery water verdict stated, “In our view, having regard to the overwhelming empirical data following multiple research studies by different authorities authenticating beyond doubt availability of replenishable groundwater in the delta areas of Tamil Nadu, 20 TMC of groundwater quantified by the tribunal is an eminently safe quantity to be accounted for in finally allocating/apportioning the share of Cauvery water.” While further talking about the same, it said that “we are of the unhesitant opinion that at least 10 TMC of groundwater available in the delta areas of Tamil Nadu can be accounted for in finally determining the apportionment of the share of the otherwise deficit Cauvery basin without touching the yield of 740 TMC.”

During the verdict, the apex court maintained that the issue of drinking water was placed on a higher pedestal. In view of the same, it hiked the water share of Karnataka to 284.75 TMC ft on account of water for drinking and domestic requirements from the earlier share that was 270 TMC ft. Tamil Nadu’s water share has now been reduced to 404.25 TMC ft from 419 TMC ft. The share of Kerala and Puducherry has been retained at 30 TMC ft and 7 TMC ft respectively, out of the total 740 TMC ft.

Apart from the share of the states, 10 TMC ft of the total water would be used for environmental protection according to the verdict of the Supreme Court and 4 TMC ft will be kept for inevitable escapages into the sea. This dispute started after the CWDT award of February 5, 2017 that was notified in the Gazette on February 19, 2013. According to it, Tamil Nadu was yearly allocated 419 TMC ft, while Karnataka was allotted 270 TMC ft and Kerala and Puducherry were allocated 30 TMC ft and 7 TMC ft of water respectively.